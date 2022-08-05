FC Barcelona still has a lot of work to do if it wants to free its economic coffers from any sin committed
The current reality of the Blaugrana team is complicated, but beyond the complexities and adversities, the leadership that is actively exercising for this course, is doing what corresponds so that the club does not continue to post negative figures for the future. Like any other club, the main idea is to strengthen the team by hiring new players who can mesh in the best way to achieve the results planned by the board of directors and the coaching staff.
Faced with the impossibility of operating normally due to very poor management by the management of Joseph Maria Bartomeu, Barça today, has had to resort to certain common economic maneuvers in the field, in order to strengthen and strengthen assets, such as signing players. The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, proposed to the partners the activation of a series of levers. The first represents the sale of 10% of television rights for the next 25 years to Sixth Street for 207.5 million of euros. Subsequently, another 15% of the television rights were sold to the same company. 400 million of euros. The last was the sale of 24.5% of Barça Estudios to Socios.com for 100 million of dollars. Barcelona sold a total of 707.5 million euros for these assets.
Is there a possibility of a fourth lever?
FC Barcelona has already done its accounts and according to the math, it should be able to register its new additions (Raphinha, Koundé, Lewandowski, etc) without any problem. However, despite having a positive internal calculation, Joan Laporta was mentioned on that subject, a little insecure. “We understand that we do our homework and what it takes to achieve it, and therefore we will be able to register players without problems. I am optimistic. Let’s hope the League interprets it as we do“.
If this is the case, having problems with LaLiga, if Barcelona wants to register its new signings, it is effectively obliged to activate the fourth lever (which would be another 24.5% of Barça Estudios).
The sale of Frenkie de Jong, as another solution
Barça understands that it has to release salary mass and one of the most tentative and effective options would be the sale of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman’s salary, by releasing him, would give a great break to Barça’s economy and also mentioning Memphis Depay who, together with his compatriot, would be the clearest and closest sales to be made.
