The night is coming. Milena Zárate was denounced before the Public ministry for the alleged crime of fraud. Magaly Medina revealed in his program that the Colombian model is being investigated for belonging to a criminal gang.

The singer was pointed out by the businessman Jesus Eduardo Nunez Prado to belong, along with her ex-boyfriend, to a network that stole S / 160,000 soles with the deception of the State tender.

What happened to Milena Zárate and why was she denounced?

Núñez Prado told on the program “Magaly TV, the firm” who lent a large sum of money to the Peruvian soccer player Augustus Barrera in May 2021. He was in a relationship with Milena at the time. According to the victim’s testimony, he deposited the money in the Colombian’s bank account at Barrera’s request.

“ I made three deposits to Mrs. Milena Zárate. One of 10,000 soles, another of 20,000 and one more than 14,000. To date I have no response and she has already sent two notarial letters ”, declared the entrepreneur.

The transfer of money was due to the fact that the Peruvian League 2 athlete wanted to make a purchase of medicines from the Tingo María hospital, supposedly as part of a tender with the State. For this reason, Milena Zárate’s ex-partner asked the affected person to deposit S/ 40,000 of the S/ 160,000 to the Colombian’s account.

Does Milena Zárate have the businessman’s money?

The former participant of “The Great Show” said emphatically that she has nothing to do with the matter and that “it was money that came to me and I gave it to him ”. Despite this, Milena stressed that “Eduardo has every right to denounce whoever he wants.” Furthermore, she added that, if she were in the same cheating position, she would indeed, “she would too.”

However, he disassociated himself from the investigation and warned the businessman that “ if he insists on the subject that I belong to a position, he will have to prove it to me”.

What did Augusto Barrera, ex-partner of Milena Zárate, say?

For his part, Augusto Barrera, the accused of fraud, assured that he has returned more than 15,000 soles to Eduardo Núñez and that Milena Zárate has nothing to do with this legal problem. “Milena only did me a favor, that they deposit 20,000 of whatever she was in her account. She gave it to me and well, ”he maintained.

