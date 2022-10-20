Agents of the San Javier Local Police arrested two men, of Moroccan nationality and about 30 years old, for stealing from a Turkish food restaurant, located on Doctor Artero Guirao Avenue. A police crew went to the scene and verified that the thieves had forced a fence, and had taken the money from the box. The agents cordoned off the area to prevent the suspects from fleeing, as they had hidden in the local warehouse.

Upon detecting the presence of the police, they fled through the roof of a building, but found that they had no escape. From below, the agents required them to come down from the terrace. They did it after a negotiation and through the balcony of a neighbor who was surprised to see them at his home. One of the detainees had just been released from prison, after serving a four-year sentence.