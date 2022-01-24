After the spill of 6,000 barrels of oil in the Ventanilla Sea by the Repsol company, various artists from the national media have come forward to condemn this terrible ecological disaster. Milena Warton He was one of them and through his social networks he shared with his followers a short song that he composed condemning the responsible Spanish company.

The former participant of La voz Perú had no qualms about recalling the irreparable damage that is being shown daily during the cleanup of the spill. The lyrics of his theme reflect the pain felt by the entire country, but also the annoyance at the late reaction that could have prevented a greater disaster.

Milena Warthon launches song against Repsol

“1,2,3 souls go with the water, 1,2,3 accounts, but don’t lie to yourself, 1,2,3 days or it will be weeks while the oil infects everything. 1,2,3 birds, what does it matter if they feel, 1,2,3 deaths is not enough, 1,2,3 drops or my seawater will be gallons, they don’t want your forgiveness”, reads the song by Milena Warton.

Likewise, the national singer accompanied her clip with the description “Repsol take charge” that has been going viral on social networks in recent days. As expected, the song caught on with his followers, so his publication quickly exceeded 4 thousand likes and hundreds of comments in favor.

Milena Warthon announces her new song “La nena”, inspired by female empowerment

After her participation in La voz Perú, Milena Warthon got several thousand followers, who now eagerly await the new songs of the national artist. For this reason, in the last few hours, the Andean pop singer announced the release of “La nena”, her new song which will talk about female empowerment and explains her latest posts on Instagram.

“I want to tell you that falls are to get up. There are times when one can feel vulnerable and not know how to express it. That’s when you should lean on your loved ones and focus on what you love most. It’s not bad to feel like this and dare to open your heart. Because although the road gets difficult, this is a sign to reinvent yourself and burn everything “, said in a video where you can hear a part of said single.