Without a doubt, Bardock It’s one of the Saiyan most powerful in the universe Dragon Ball. By now we are all familiar with the exploits of the father of GokuHowever, a recent theory is casting doubt on his true power, and if true, it could completely change the hero’s story.

The latest chapter in the manga Dragon Ball Super showed us a flashback scene with Bardock, and it was there where the fans found a particular “mistake”. Then we leave you with this scene, to see if you also find it:

Did you notice? Bardock has no tail in this image, and while many believe this was a mistake, there is also a theory that Bardock actually had a “hidden form” a long time ago, which would eventually be learned by Goku. This would be similar to Broliwhich would convert to Bardock in a being much more powerful than we thought.

Publisher’s note: I think this flashback scene is definitely hinting at something. I mean, it’s common for these types of errors to exist in the manga, but considering that Dragon Ball has endless transformations, it’s most likely that we’ll soon see another one.

Via: comic book