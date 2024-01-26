Guillermo Ferraro, head of Infrastructure, leaves the Argentine Government due to his confrontation with the Chief of Staff and, apparently, for being the author of a leak

Friday, January 26, 2024, 7:32 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

When Javier Milei became president of Argentina on December 10, he made a long-term promise. He asked for “45 years” for the country to be like Ireland, which is today the model of progress and well-being. In that long road, he has barely…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



