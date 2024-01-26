Coach Jurgen Klopp said he would leave Liverpool due to running out of energy

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave the club at the end of the season. His statement is given at website teams.

“The fact is that I’m running out of strength. Now I have no problems. I have known for a long time that I would have to announce this at some point,” explained the 56-year-old coach, emphasizing that he likes everything about the club. The German noted that he informed the team about his decision in November 2023.

Klopp added that he is still working with the club, so farewell events have been postponed until May. “We'll have a moment, maybe the last game day here [в Англии] or somewhere else – I mean in other countries or in other competitions. There is enough time for such things,” he shared.

Liverpool thanked Klopp for his work

Mike Gordon, president of the club's owner Fenway Sports Group, expressed his gratitude to Klopp for his long-term partnership.

Mike Gordon, president of the club's owner Fenway Sports Group, expressed his gratitude to Klopp for his long-term partnership.

Of course, we will be very sad to lose not just a manager of this level, but a person and leader for whom we have great respect, gratitude and affection Mike Gordon

The team emphasized that Klopp made people happy. The coach's decision was called a testament to his boundless professionalism and constant commitment to the interests of the club, as it allows him to gradually prepare for future changes.

The football world reacted to Klopp's decision

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag stated journalist Fabrizio Romano that he understands his colleague.

Nine years is a long time. The Premier League combined with performances on the European stage is a very intense story. Especially when you've been playing at this level for nine years. Eric ten Hag

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel named Klopp's decision is big news that he needs to digest.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel named Klopp's decision is big news that he needs to digest.

In his opinion, Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world and he has always managed to influence the clubs he has worked for.

Klopp says he has no plans to work after leaving Liverpool

The coach said that he does not plan to work after the end of his cooperation with Liverpool. His words from the press conference are quoted Liverpool Echo.

I will not coach either the club or the national team in the next year, and never another English club. I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat, this will not happen Jürgen Klopp

Klopp worked at Liverpool for nine years

Klopp arrived at Liverpool on October 8, 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers as head coach. Under the leadership of the German specialist, the club became the champion of England, won the country's Cup and Super Cup, the League Cup, as well as the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Previously, Klopp also worked with the German Borussia (2008 – 2015) and Mainz 05 (2001 – 2008).