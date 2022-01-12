He didn’t play his game today Algeria in the Africa Cup due to a disqualification, but Ismael Bennacer is ready to make his contribution in the continuation of the African continental event, in which the Algerian national team defends the title won in 2019 in Egypt. Then in the return it will be only Milan, between the field, where there is a championship to be chased, and an ever closer contract renewal. A few days ago the director of the Rossoneri technical area spoke about it, Paolo Maldini: “The negotiations for the renewal of the contract with Ismael are well underway, as well as that of Theo Hernandez, and we are talking with Rafa Leao. The intention is to renew shortly with all three “.

THE NUMBERS OF THE RENEWAL – Bennacer, midfielder born in 1997 with 89 appearances and 2 goals with the Milan shirt, has a contract in place until June 30, 2024, at 1.5 million per season. The parties are getting closer and closer to an agreement for which the Empoli x player should get to earn up to 2.5-3 million per season, with a extension until 2026. Fundamental player for the geometry of the midfield of Stefano Pioli’s team, Bennacer approaches renewal with Milan, which in all likelihood will be signed just after returning from the African Cup.