The Milan was the great beneficiary of the twentieth day of Serie A, beating Roma 3-1 at San Siro and placing second, just one point behind the leader Inter de Milan, whose match was postponed due to the coronavirus cases of its rival, Bologna, on a day in which Naples, weighed down by infections, defended their third place thanks to a valuable 1-1 in the Juventus field.

With more than ninety cases of coronavirus registered in the twenty Calcio clubs, the day had a reduced program, with four games not played despite the fact that they were not officially postponed by the Serie A League.

Thus, four “ghost” matches were attended, led by the one at the Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna, where Inter jumped onto the field knowing that they would not compete, since their rival, Bologna, had received a ban from playing because they had many infected by coronavirus in their workforce. The same happened with Salernitana-Venice, Atalanta-Torino and Fiorentina-Udinese.

In principle, the clubs that did not attend the matches will be penalized with a 0-3 administrative defeat, but in cases of this type the appeal presented was accepted by Serie A, which allowed the commitments to be reorganized on a new date.

Milan was the beneficiary

Six games were played, with two great Italian football classics such as Milan-Roma and Juventus-Naples. Milan overwhelmed the Roma of Portuguese José Mourinho 3-1, a result that does not show the superiority seen in the San Siro field. A penalty scored by Frenchman Olivier Giroud and goals from Brazilian Junior Messias and Portuguese Rafael Leao allowed Milan to shield their second place, just one point behind Inter, albeit with one more game.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan team triumphed despite having eleven casualties, including injured, infected by coronavirus and called up for the Africa Cup, but technically surpassed a Roma that was left out of the European positions.

Juventus could not

The day closed at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, with Naples that, without the Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly, the Spanish Fabián Ruiz, the Nigerian Victor Osimhen, among many others, drew 1-1 against Juventus. Belgian Dries Mertens, with his 142nd goal for Napoli (no one scored more than him with this shirt), overtook Luciano Spalletti’s team, absent due to coronavirus, but Federico Chiesa equalized in the second half.

Despite the many casualties, Naples was superior to a Juventus in which the Argentine Paulo Dybala played the last 25 minutes, without being the protagonist. Napoli came third, five points from Milan and six from Inter, while Juventus is fifth, eleven points from the lead and with one more game.

Lazio opened its 2022 negatively, which did not go from 3-3 in the Roman Olympic stadium against Empoli and was eighth in the standings. Among the other results, Cagliari achieved an important 2-1 victory in the field of Sampdoria and approached the places of salvation, while Verona won 2-1 in the field of Spezia, without goals from Argentina’s Giovanni Simeone.

