The batman will show a new version of the Bat Man starring Robert Pattinson. The intrigue, crime, mysteries and action will be the main attractions of the film directed by Matt Reeves.

Likewise, the vigilante’s followers are excited to see the villains that this Batman will face on the big screen. In that line, Joker It is the one that continues to be mentioned as well as who could interpret it.

YOU CAN SEE: This is not the way: The book of Boba Fett is insipid and boring

At the moment, there is no confirmed sequel or trilogy of The Batman, but fans are waiting for it to happen to have an updated version of the Clown Prince of crime and with Willem dafoe as the interpreter.

The casting has been requested by Warner Bros for years, but there are still no reports of any negotiations in this regard. Although the bar is very high, they trust the actor to have a more realistic and cloudy vision of the character.

Meanwhile, the elilusionista.cl page used its official Instagram account to share a fan art poster of what Dafoe would look like characterized as Joker. The result is giving something to talk about among DC Films fans.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spiderman: no way home’: Maguire, Garfield and how they made their return

What is The Batman about?

The new Batman feature film places us in the second year of the Bat Man fighting crime. Not only does he explore the corruption in Gotham City, but he also discovers its link to his own family. In this grim outlook, he must face ‘the Riddler’.