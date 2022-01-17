Milan – After two consecutive away victories, moreover without conceding a goal, the men of Mr. Thiago Motta take the field at the ‘Meazza’ against Milan. Therefore, the winning team does not change we are moving towards the confirmation of the same 11 who in the last round broke the ‘Ferraris’. Defense of the poles entrusted to Provedel, with the defensive quartet composed of Amian and Reca on the outside lanes and Erlic-Nikolaou to make a couple of central. In midfield, on the defense screen, there will still be Kiwior, while the midfielders will be the two La Spezia Bastoni and captain Maggiore.

In the offensive trident, space in Manaj in the role of center forward, Gyasi and Verde will play alongside him. On the other side, Pioli relies on Ibrahimovic, supported behind him by Brahim Diaz and by the outsiders Saelemaekers and Leao. Kick-off at 6.30 pm, referee Marco Serra of the Turin section.

Milan-Spezia, follow the live match

