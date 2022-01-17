María Camila Osorio: Why did you lose to Osaka? she explains it

The Colombian Camila Osorio explained that “living these experiences help a lot” after falling in the first round of the Australian Open against the Japanese Naomi Osaka (13) by a double 6-3 on the Rod Laver Arena center court.

“At first I was very nervous, there were a lot of emotions. Then I tried to take him out when I was 0-5 and I felt better”, commented a smiling and relaxed Osorio at a press conference.

It was from the front

“She’s a Grand Slam champion so it’s a great experience for me,” he said after making his debut on the main stage at Melbourne Park.

“I would have liked to do more of this type of special shots like drop shots or lobs, I felt I had the opportunity to do it. It was funny when people got excited after my first game”, concluded the Colombian.

Osorio, who entered the final table of the ‘major aussie’ for the first time in his career, was unable to stop an imposing Osaka who accumulated 83 percent of the points with firsts and four of the six break balls he had.

