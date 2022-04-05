To score the four goals of the last six matches (including the Italian Cup), the Rossoneri made 103 shots. Giroud hasn’t scored in a month, Ibra since January and Diaz since September

Looking at the overall figure is misleading. And also quite frustrating because Milan, with 56 goals, still have the third attack of the tournament (behind Inter’s 63 and Lazio’s 60). Yet at Milanello in the last period there is a profound malaise with the goal. That is the inability to make sense of the (substantial) amount of play and the development of the offensive phase.

Say 33 – It is a factor that obviously stands out especially now that every single point, in the triple fight for the Scudetto, can be fundamental. The data, in some ways terrifying, which has marked the draw with Bologna is that relating to the conclusions. That is the shots in the mirror, those outside and those rejected. That is, every time the Rossoneri have tried to find the goal. Well, that figure (source Opta) says 33 This is the game last night was the one in which Milan made the most conclusions without scoring since 2004-05. Say 33, and indeed we would need a doctor here. Doctor Pioli, it is clear, the only one who really knows the cure to return the door to his team. See also Barak: Milan, Inter, Juventus? Transfer market: shot for the talent of Verona

Slowdown – The numbers show that, between the championship and the Italian Cup, the Devil has only hit the hole four times in the last six outings. And never with more than one goal per game. The last time more than one goal (2) arrived was a month and a half ago: February 19 in Salerno. In the last five days of the championship Juve and Napoli have made 9, Inter 8, Rome and Lazio 7, Atalanta 6: Milan are the worst of the seven sisters, a paradoxical situation if we think that Tonali and his teammates are the best for performance within the top seven in the standings. The slowdown in front of goal on the other hand is also well highlighted by another fact: if in the first 21 league games Milan had scored 46 goals, in the last 10 they scored only 10. And with an average of a few goals per game stumbling is inevitable because you can’t always win one to zero. See also From the Beatles concert to Sanremo: the Vigorelli velodrome always wins

Lucidity (little) – But there is also another disturbing fact. 33 attempts were made against Bologna, but if we broaden the horizon to the last six games (five of the league and the semi-final of the Italian Cup), that number rises to 103, in the presence of four goals. So a Milan that scores every 25 attempts. The causes? Lack of clarity in the last twenty meters, trouble in the search for the net when the games are foolish and, obviously, a yield under the potential for those who should throw it in by trade. The last goal of a striker was a month ago, or Giroud in Naples. Heavy goals, very heavy, but at this point of the season they are very heavy against any opponent. Then, going back in time: Leao hasn’t scored since 25 February, Messias since 19 February, Rebic as well (and in all he has only made 2), Ibra since 9 January, Diaz even since 25 September. Doctor Pioli, the patient is ready to be examined and healed. See also Casse is in Beijing, his last call is a mystery

April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 12:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #attempts #score #goals #forwards #longer #score