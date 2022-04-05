The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, will travel this week to kyiv to meet with the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski. Although the exact date of the meeting has not yet been finalized, it is known that it will take place before Saturday, when they will preside over an event to raise funds in support of Ukraine in Warsaw.

The visit of the two European leaders comes in the same week in which the massacres of Bucha and the cities near kyiv have become known, events that make the EU consider tightening sanctions on Moscow “urgently”. Von der Leyen and Borrell also follow the path opened last week by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who was the first senior European official to travel to Ukraine since the start of the war.

Several European leaders had already done so. The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic came to the Ukrainian capital to show their “unequivocal support” for Zelensky. Von der Leyen and Borrell, on the other hand, will attend on behalf of the Twenty-seven, in a visit in which, predictably, the Ukrainian president will ask for more help for the country and a strong hand against the Russian war machine.