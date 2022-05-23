AC MILAN-REDBIRD: ELLIOTT CLOSES THE NEGOTIATION WITH THE GERRY CARDINALE FUND

The Milan celebrates the Scudetto and is already looking ahead: the change of ownership seems to be around the corner with Elliott that will pass the hand to the fund made in the USA, RedBird (as anticipated by the Affaritaliani.it scoop) driven by Gerry Cardinal (in Milan to close the deal): Singer in any case it should keep a minority stake (the banks are in the field for this operation JP Morgan And Bank of America, according to Class Nbc). As reported by Corriere della Sera, the objective of the American fund is to continue the winning path undertaken by Elliott, further growing the team and transforming the club into a media company capable of taking on the sports market as entertainment.

MILAN. SCARONI “REDBIRD? NEGOTIATION CLOSES BEFORE THE MARKET”

Is RedBird going to buy Milan for 1.3 billion euros? “As far as Investcorp is concerned, I have read that they have taken a step backwards, while RedBird has taken a step forward. The figures we are talking about show that a sporting but also financial success has been achieved. That the Elliott fund will sooner or later come out of Milan has always been on the agenda. There is no more space for the patrons of the past, I hope that the negotiation will be concluded before the transfer market begins “, explains Paolo Scaroni to Radio Anch’io Sport. The president of Milan, the day after the triumph of the Rossoneri in Reggio Emilia and the celebration for the Scudetto, talks about the project of the new plant. “If Maldini and Massara will stay? We are in a phase where ownership could change and I find it hard to make predictions – underlines the number one of the Rossoneri club – As far as I’m concerned they must continue to do the great work they have done in recent years. We have a property that he has financed but debt free. Then there is the management with Gazidis, Maldini and Massara, who worked in the same direction as Pioli. This has led us to success. “

AC MILAN SCUDETTO, SCARONI, ‘PIOLI MAN COVER, AND IBRAHIMOVIC WILL FIND’ HIS WAY ‘

Yesterday for the president of Milan, Paolo Scaroni, “it was a fabulous day, an incredible emotion that has repaid me for all the anxieties that Milan gives me every time they play: I begin to feel bad 24 hours before the game .. . “. The man-cover of this scudetto “is Pioli, without a doubt. As you know, I am not talking about the players, that is up to Pioli, Gazidis and the others “. But Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, yes: when asked about the future of the Swede Scaroni, he observes that” a man with that great inner strength will know how to find his own way. Ibra -concludes- was a good prophet saying that he would bring Milan back to success, he played a great role for this Scudetto “. Furthermore,” we have a property that financed us without hesitation, we have top-level management: from the shareholder the coach worked in the same direction. “

MILAN. SCARONI “THE CHAMPIONS? FOR THE MOMENT DREAMS CATEGORY. STADIUM? IT’S GOOD EVEN FOR 55 THOUSAND PLACES”

“There Champions? Category dreams, for the moment … “, says the president of Milan, Paolo Scaroni. The Rossoneri, however, should have a somewhat easier path next year as they will be in the first pot in the draws having won the Scudetto. Think of a stadium with more than 60,000 seats? “My ambition is for the stadium to be full, the issue that worries me is television rights abroad but the stadium is also good for 50-55,000 seats, today no bigger ones are built”. Are you imagining that the future will have a reduced turnout at the stadium? “Television plays a fundamental role in this sense. I would not want to see games with half-empty stadiums, we have to learn everything from the Premier League, where the stadiums are always full. I want to do that. that they did, we need, like Serie A, the audience “.

AC MILAN, SCARONI AND THE RISK OF EXEMPTION OF PIOLI AFTER THE 5-0 WITH ATALANTA IN DECEMBER 2019

Everything starts from December 2019, with 0-5 against Atalanta. Have you thought about it? “Don’t tell me about that game, I was there and it was a very bitter day. We imagined the exemption of Pioli but luckily we decided the opposite and the virtuous period that led us to the Scudetto and to always have the accounts started. more in place “, reveals Paolo Scaroni. The decision to confirm Pioli and Donnarumma’s farewell with the arrival of Maignan. Are these just the key things? “Not only that, we have a property that he has financed but without debt. Then there is the management with Gazidis, Maldini and Massara, who have worked in the same direction as Pioli. This led us to success. “Milan were not the strongest team.” For us it was an element of lightness, then the team counts, not always who has the most important champions wins. We have developed our samples in house “.

