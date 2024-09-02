Fonseca flop, sacked? Milan moves forward with Paulo

Milan’s season has started off on a decidedly uphill note: two points in 3 games, the tough defeat in Parma, 6 goals conceded (and many problems in the defensive phase) with Inter and Juventus who have already flown to 5 (Antonio Conte’s Napoli at +4).

However, Paulo Fonseca’s position is not at risk for the moment. No hypothesis of substitution. Someone has started to whisper the name of Massimiliano Allegri, but so far the return of the Livorno coach to Milan is a suggestion and nothing more (speaking of Max in these hours he is also linked to Benfica, future opponent of Juve in the Champions League).

Fonseca, the Allegri option and Milan’s deadline

As reported by Sky Sport, Paulo Fonseca will remain on the Rossoneri bench and the trio of matches awaiting the Rossoneri after the international break will be fundamental for the Portuguese manager’s future: Venezia at San Siro, Liverpool and the derby against Inter.

“I feel supported. We have to understand that this is a time of transition, we need time to change the way we play. We trained well during the week, we had good responses from the players, today we started to see positive things from the team. – Paulo Fonseca’s words after the 2-2 draw at Lazio on Saturday night – However, we cannot only talk about tactical or mental issues, we have the ability but in the second half we need to not concede goals. We cannot play a defensive game, we have to play like we did in the first half. We all have quality players, it is clear that we are experiencing a big change and we also need time to let the players adapt”.

Theo Hernandez and Leao will not be fined for the episode that occurred during the cooling break of Lazio-Milan

Meanwhile, Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez will not be fined after the cooling break episode that occurred in the second half of Lazio-Milan. “We had been on the pitch for two minutes, we didn’t need the cooling break. It was nothing against the team and the coach. Now we have to keep working to win all together. We had been on the pitch for two minutes. We didn’t need it. Then people talk, they say things that aren’t true. Rafa and I are always with the team to help, and that’s what’s important”, the French full-back then told Milan TV.

“Theo has already spoken. I don’t tell lies, you know me, I’m always sincere and honest. There is no problem with Theo and Rafa, they didn’t start the match, I spoke to them during the week and they understood, they came in well because I think that if there had been a problem they wouldn’t have come in like that”, Paulo Fonseca’s words in the post-match press conference.

READ ALSO

Lazio-Milan, Theo Hernandez and Leao on the sidelines during the cooling break. Here’s what happened