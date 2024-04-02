Fujairah (WAM)

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, son of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, witnessed part of the competitions of the third edition of the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Ramadan Martial Arts Tournament. The tournament, which is held under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, attracted, It is organized by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club at the Zayed Sports Complex in the emirate, with wide local and Gulf participation from emerging and young players.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi crowned the winners of the competitive rounds of 4 games, as the tournament’s competitions in its edition this year include six games: taekwondo, judo, wrestling, boxing, fencing, and karate.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi thanked the organizing committee and the technical and administrative team for the Ramadan session, praising its success for the third year in a row, and wishing the tournament and those responsible for it good luck and continued success in the upcoming sessions.

The competitions were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, President of the Taekwondo Federation, Nader Abu Shawish, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, and members of the boards of directors of martial arts federations in the country.