Migrants, Ferro to La Piazza: “Repatriations are the challenge of the millennium”

The indication of Raffaele FittoMinister for European Affairs, as European Commissioner, the reception and repatriation of migrants as a “challenge of our millennium”, the implementation of the great project in Albania and the Mattei plan: many topics addressed by Wanda FerroUndersecretary of State at the Ministry of the Interior, during the second evening of The Squarethe kermesse of Affaritaliani.it which was held in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from 29th to 31st August. Interviewed by director Of Affaritaliani.it, Angel Mary PerrinoFerro said that repatriations are “a challenge of our millennium. Welcoming does not mean bringing men, women and children on boats and forgetting them. It means providing a perspective, which no longer consigns the invisible to the outskirts”. The government led by Meloni, Ferro remarked, “with the great mediation of other countries, also thanks to the support of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Plant doseshas already achieved important objectives in terms of numbers and percentages”.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW OF BUSINESS DIRECTOR PERRINO WITH UNDERSECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR FERRO

Migrants, Ferro to La Piazza: “Mattei Plan is a turning point”

On the deadline of the migrant center that the government intends to build in AlbaniaFerro stressed that despite the small delays, caused by the excessive heat, in the next few months “we can safely start”, within the year is a date that we all “hope for”. A project that Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself has defined as “to be explored further”. But not only Albania. Also the Mattei planFerro said from the stage of The Squarerepresents a real “turning point”.

Ferro to La Piazza: “Fitto in Europe? Joy for Puglia and the Nation”

On the stage of The Square space also in Brussels. The indication of Raffaele FittoMinister for European Affairs, as European Commissioner is a “joy for Puglia and for the Nation, he will work as he has already done for this country. This is a name with important skills and passion: full steam ahead on the important issues of Europe”, declared Ferro from the stage of Ceglie Messapica (Toasts). Who will get the delegations? of Minister Fitto, Ferro specified: “We are waiting for the decisions of President Meloni who will look at merit and professionalism” as always, Ferro responded.