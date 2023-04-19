Rome (dpa)

Milan, Italy, qualified for the golden square of the European Champions League, drawing with its host and compatriot Napoli, with a goal for each of them in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Milan advanced with a goal to French striker Olivier Giroud in the 43rd minute, after he missed a penalty kick in the 21st minute, and Khvischa Kvaratskhelia missed a penalty kick for Napoli in the 82nd minute, before his Nigerian colleague Victor Osimhen scored the equalizing goal for the landowners in the final seconds.

Milan is chasing its eighth title in the Champions League and its first since the 2006-2007 season, and Milan will meet in the golden square with the winner of Manchester City’s confrontation with Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, where the first-leg match ended with the victory of the English team with three goals without a response, before the return match that brings them together on Wednesday. At Allianz Arena.