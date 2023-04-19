Mexico.- One of the banners of Blue Cross in the last 15 years has been Jose de Jesus Corona who since his arrival at the club in 2009 has managed to stay under the three posts and with great quality, in addition to having already been a multi-champion with the machine, achievements that few can boast.

Although he is one of the leaders, he is also one of the longest-lived, since he is 42 years old, so his time at Cruz Azul would be ending in the following weeks, since everything indicates that the sky-blue team will no longer have his services when deciding not to renew. his contract that ends this summer.

According to W Deportes in its “Territorio Azul” program, the Cruz Azul board of directors has informed the player that he would no longer be interested in renewing his contract, with which at the end of the season he would be free. At 42 years of age, JJ Corona was looking to finish his career with the machine and this situation could lead him to do it in a different way than he had thought.

According to the source, this comes from the fact that the entire squad is being renewed in many points and the goal would be one of them where there are two great goalkeepers of good age who are waiting for the opportunity. As well as in other places in the field where it is planned to clean up.

Just a few weeks ago the same Crown confirmed that they were in talks for their renewal But now the paths would be completely opposite, so this relationship of more than 10 years would come to be.