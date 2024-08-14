AC Milan and Bitpanda, the partnership scores between football and crypto

AC Milan and Bitpanda are proud to present a long-term partnership that will see Europe’s leading online trading platform become the Rossoneri’s Premium Partner and Official Crypto Trading Partner.

The partnership is based on a shared commitment to innovation and excellenceunderlining Bitpanda’s dedication to partnering with the most successful Italian club in international competitions to support its growth and digitalization.

Starting from the first day of Serie A and throughout the season, Bitpanda will be present at the San Siro stadium and will have the opportunity to create exciting content and offer exclusive experiences to its users, including VIP access to AC Milan matches and events.

Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bitpanda to the Rossoneri family as a Premium Partner. With them at our side, we are confident that the Club will find a valuable ally in continuing its journey of innovation and digitalization, while offering special experiences to the many Rossoneri fans around the world.”

Speaking about the partnership, Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda, stressed the importance of trust and reputation: “There are so few brands that can stand the test of time and maintain the love and trust that AC Milan’s 500 million fans have for their club. It embodies ideas like long-term commitment, building a lasting legacy and looking beyond the short term. These ideals are absolutely at the heart of what Bitpanda stands for.”

“There was only one partner we could have chosen to secure Bitpanda a top position in Italy, there was only one partner we could choose. Who, if not the seven-time UEFA Champions League winners? Who, if not the Rossoneri?”