Despite the encouraging start of Tigers while defeating the New York City FC with the minimum of the Argentine captain Guido Pizarroin the end, it was overturned 1-2 after the goals of the Argentine Maxi Moralez and the Uruguayan Santiago Rodriguezso the history of felines in the Leagues Cup 2024 reached the round of 16.
Now eliminated from the binational competition, the Serbian team Veljko Paunovic can fully focus on the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXand even with this elimination they could advance some matches as other Aztec teams will do.
Here is the schedule for the following U matches:
Tigers vs. Chivas
University Stadium
Saturday, August 24
21:00 hours
Matchday 5, Liga MX
The felines resume the local tournament receiving the visit of Guadalajara, which comes from another resounding failure in the Leagues Cup after failing to advance from the Group Stage for the second year in a row. Despite this, the red-and-white team is not a victim, as it can suddenly display good football, thanks to the fast elements it has as Cade Cowell and Roberto Alvarado. The morbidity also falls on the reunion of Veljko Paunovic with the Rebaño, with which he lost a final against the team he now manages. His last match ended with a 1-0 victory for the Regia.
Pumas vs. Tigers
Olympic University Stadium
Sunday, September 1st
17:00 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
Duel of felines at Ciudad Universitaria. The last clashes between these two institutions have been entertaining and harsh. Those of the Argentine Gustavo Leal They reached the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024where they were beaten by the Seattle Sounders despite having dominated for much of the match. The great figure of the capital team is Cesar Huertawho they must stop at all costs. Their last clash ended 2-2 in the Volcano.
Tigers vs. Athletic San Luis
University Stadium
Friday, September 13th
20:05 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The Potosino club stayed in the Group Stage of the Leagues Cupbut will avoid at all costs not reaching the Playoffs of the Apertura 2024. From the hand of the Spanish Domenec Torrentthe Colchoneros will seek to be a tough rival, as they have an interesting roster of veteran, young, skilled players, etc. In their last match, the locals came back from 1-2 through Sebastian Cordova and the Argentine Juan Brunetta.
Querétaro vs. Tigers
Corregidora Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
21:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
Gallos Blancos is a team that has suffered a lot at the start of the tournament, as it has not been able to know victory until now after suffering four defeats, although these have been against strong teams such as America, Striped and ChivasHowever, the board has full confidence in the Argentine project. Mauro Gerkafter what they did in the last Clausura 2024. Although U is the big favorite, it is still a visit that can complicate everything. In the last tournament, they divided units by finishing 1-1.
Juarez vs. Tigers
Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium
Sunday, September 22
19:00 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
TO Pauno and his pupils have to go on a visit to the border, with another team that is not quite working out, despite the fact that they try to inject good investment into it. The Brazilian coach Mauricio Barbieri He already complained at the start of the tournament that the board has not fulfilled its promise with reinforcements and it is unknown if by that date there will be more signings in addition to Carlos Salcedo. Last semester, Tigers won in the Volcano by the narrowest margin of the French André-Pierre Gignac.
