borussia Dortmund's race to catch up in the Bundesliga has taken a hit after a performance without any playful sparkle. As in the first leg, BVB had to settle for just one point in a 0-0 draw against the strong home team 1. FC Heidenheim on Friday evening.

Although Dortmund remained unbeaten for the sixth time in a row, Edin Terzić's weakened team was unable to temporarily climb to third place in the table. Even with the 2-2 draw in the first meeting, Dortmund had already lost important points in the fight for the targeted Champions League places despite a 2-0 half-time lead.

“Of course not enough”

“We’re happy to take this point with us,” said Heidenheim’s coach Frank Schmidt to broadcaster DAZN. He praised the performance and attitude of his team, who “didn’t build a wall” for the point and created chances to score themselves.

“Of course that’s not enough. We wanted to take three points,” complained Dortmund national striker Niclas Füllkrug, “after winning three games against equally disgusting opponents, something like that happens sometimes. It continues and next week we have to get three points again.” And coach Edin Terzić said soberly: “With the performance we showed, we didn’t deserve more than this one point.”

Without winter newcomer Jadon Sancho, who had to sit out due to muscular problems, and Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Gregor Kobel, who were missing due to illness, Borussia had a difficult time. For long stretches there was a lack of penetration against Heidenheim, who had not been defeated for the seventh time in a row. Only once did BVB recognize a gap in the Arena on the Ostalb, which was sold out with 15,000 spectators, but Donyell Malen's goal was not recognized because it was offside (26th minute).

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt felt great anticipation among himself and his team in the run-up to Heidenheim's second Friday evening game in Bundesliga history. “Garnished with floodlights on the Schlossberg, this is a real highlight. “But we don’t want to make too many big eyes,” he said, demanding a high level of intensity and few mistakes in their forward movement from his team.







Kleindienst is missing the mark

His team complied with the demand, started bravely and instead pushed Salih Özcan into a bad pass that had almost serious consequences. However, Tim Kleindienst shot past the empty goal (14th). “To miss an opportunity like that is extremely hard for a striker,” said Kleindienst.

For a long time there was little from the guests against Heidenheimer, who defended compactly and were always lurking. They presented themselves without creative ideas and with errors. It was only after 26 minutes that things became dangerous for the first time: Malen took off after a fine pass and shot the ball into the net. However, the video referee took back the supposed 1-0.

Nevertheless: Now BVB's offensive actions became a little more determined. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the only change from the 3-1 win against VfL Bochum, tested Kevin Müller from a distance. National striker Niclas Füllkrug, who once again formed a double leadership team with Youssoufa Moukoko, also couldn't find a way past the FCH goalkeeper.







Malen and Bynoe-Gittens remained the most noticeable Borussia players even after the break. With the first shot, Malen took a corner. The Sancho representative then tried an overhead kick, but Müller was there again (57').

Terzić reacted and made three substitutions. The game wasn't any better to watch afterwards either, because the Bundesliga newcomer Heidenheim earned the point within the scope of his possibilities and thanks to his great commitment and repeatedly put the pinpricks himself. In the final phase, keeper Müller proved to be a safe support when a shot from Füllkrug (86').