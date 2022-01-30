Since last January 29, an exhibition of tokyo avengers in Ikebukuro, part of the Toshima neighborhood in the city of Tokyo, Japan.

His name is Tokyo Manji Avengers Exhibition and includes a series of illustrations, concept art and exclusive designs created by ken wakui.

wakui is the creator of the original manga on which the successful anime of LIDEN FILMSand by the way, the movie live action.

Tokyo Avengers get their own exhibit

This exhibition will remain open until February 14 at the World Import Mart. Although it is mostly focused on the manga, it also has content from its animated and film adaptations.

Some of them are dedicated to Takemichi Hanagaki, The protagonist of the story. There will also be sections of the manga related to some of the most important conflicts within it and that are among the most popular.

Draken is left without a voice for the second season of Tokyo Avengers

Other activities that can be carried out in this exhibition of tokyo avengers are to take a photo riding the bike with Mike behind.

There is another montage where this character appears as the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gangand of course, the uniforms used by members of this gang.

Until the motorcycle appears that was the ‘apple of discord’ and led to the death of his brother. But there is something that really captures the attention.

The creator of the series contributed a lot of material

It is a giant statue of Mikey golden in color He lies on his side, lying down and smiling with his eyes closed. What is the purpose of this effigy? Perhaps those who read the manga will be able to understand it, but for those who only follow the anime it will be a mystery.

Too bad this monument is something as temporary as this exhibition. It is indeed a pity that we find ourselves in times of the COVID-19 and that everything ends in mid-February.

Many international fans of tokyo avengers surely they would want to attend to see the work of Ken wakuias well as to take some photos. But the situation caused by the pandemic makes it difficult to travel to Japan right now.

The bad thing is that these types of exhibitions rarely leave the country of the Rising Sun. That’s when a virtual counterpart would be useful for foreign fans to enjoy some of what they have to offer.

Fountain.