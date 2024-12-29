The dream of seeing Fernando Alonso champion with the Aston Martin car has faded little by little since in the middle of the last World Cup the car with which he climbed onto the podium several times vanished. This season the progression has gotten worse, something for which the team director has apologized, Mike Krackin recent statements.

“I feel sorry for Fernando because they are the ones who are exposed. Especially a double world champion, with so many years fighting for victories that Now he must fight for seventh place and see that as a great result,” he apologized.

“When you are overtaken by drivers who are certainly not at your level, that is a difficult thing for a driver. If it happens once or twice, you can probably accept it, but if it happens 50 times in the sessions, in the sprints, in qualifying, frustration can build up“, he warned as a general wake-up call to his team.

Of course, he did not want to take away any responsibility for this: “Tranquility is something that frankly no longer works because we have promised improvements over the last 18 months that “we have not been able to comply”settled on the matter.