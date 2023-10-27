DThe newly elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has spoken out in favor of separate handling of aid funds for Ukraine and Israel.

“Israel is a separate issue – we will be putting forward a standalone funding measure for Israel of over $14 billion,” Johnson said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, adding that House Republicans would look for other areas that they could could cut in the budget to finance the funds for Israel.

Johnson also expressed concerns about financial support for Ukraine in general. “We want to know what the goal is there (…). The White House has not told us that,” Johnson said. Ukraine should not be left alone because Russian President Vladimir Putin should not win there. But above all, the USA must now stand by Israel.

US President Biden wants Congress to provide additional funding of $106 billion. Most of the money would go to strengthening Ukraine’s defense and the rest would be divided between Israel, the Indo-Pacific region and border surveillance.