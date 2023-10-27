Serie A TV rights, 5 free games on Dazn per season for non-subscribers

“By working hard we managed to configure a series of best picks and matches for Sky allowing it to raise its bid as it did. As for DAZN for the first time in the history of Serie Ato promote the start of the season and encourage new season ticket holders will have the possibility to broadcast, “free-to-air” and always on your site or app, a maximum of 5 races per season“. The CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo explains this to Il Sole 24 Ore.

Serie A TV rights, matches on Sky

Therefore five matches will be able to be broadcast by Dazn ‘free’. To be understood later when and how. As regards Sky Sports will have the same number of co-exclusive matches with Dazn every day (i.e. 3), but with some interesting improvements in view of the next five-year period which will start in 2024 until 2029: pay TV got the 6pm match on Sunday, the match on Monday evening, the postponement on Saturdaythe right to broadcast highlights and four big matches for each season. In addition to archive rights and in exclusive for broadcast in bars and hotels.

Serie A TV rights, forward with Dazn-Sky. Here because

So move forward with Sky and Dazn, postponing the possible creation of a Lega Serie A channel for the broadcast of matches. And on this front Luigi De Siervo responded to Aurelio De Laurentiis: “We have achieved a result that I consider excellent. On the one hand we have managed to guarantee a significant floor equal to 900 million per year compared to the current 927 – the words of the Lega Calcio editor at Il Sole 24 Ore – But above all we have achieved what we were looking for to obtain with the thematic channel: the possibility of earning further money, but without risks for Serie A. We are not members of DAZN, but once the turnover threshold of 750 million is exceeded by the platform we will obtain 50% of the gross revenues, not the margin, which always discounts the cost variable”. On the funds he explains: “We were the first to be approached by the funds because we are the League with the greatest potential for future growth. This time the projects presented were too little in-depth to receive substantial attention. But the attention given to us confirms the importance growing in Serie A. Far from poor and worthless Italian football.”

