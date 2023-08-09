Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

There have been renewed warnings in Lebanon against entering a “dark tunnel” unless an agreement is reached on electing a president for the country during the dialogue scheduled for September, amid assurances that the country will not recover unless the Lebanese move within the framework of dialogue and convergence.

The head of the Lebanese caretaker government, Najib Mikati, expressed, during a meeting with the Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, yesterday, his readiness to be “a bridge between all the Lebanese, and to discuss all issues that bring the Lebanese together.”

Mikati stressed, in a statement, the necessity of expediting the election of a president for the country who would lead the rescue and recovery process, warning of “the country’s failure to recover in the event that action is not taken, even within the framework of dialogue and convergence,” considering that “Lebanon is without a president, a caretaker government, and a parliament.” It does not take place, and the political rivalries have reached an extreme.” For his part, the Maronite Patriarch called for reaching an agreement regarding the election of a president for the republic in light of the vacancy of the position after the term of former President Michel Aoun ended last October.

In turn, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, warned, in press statements, that his country would enter a “dark tunnel” unless an agreement was reached on electing a president during the dialogue scheduled for September.

“The September dialogue is an opportunity to reach an agreement that will end the presidential crisis,” Berri said.

And with the continuation of the presidential vacancy, the crises facing Lebanon continue, in which the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia had the largest share of its occurrence due to its intransigence and its failure to find solutions to end these crises.

These crises are further complicated by the process of selecting a new head of the Central Bank, and its submission to bargaining and bidding practiced by the Hezbollah militia on the political scene, which thwarted the voting process in the House of Representatives. The tricks of “Hezbollah” also led to the failure to install a government with full powers in Beirut, following the parliamentary elections, which were held in May 2022, so that the functions of the executive authority remain completely, in the hands of Najib Mikati, head of the caretaker government, in light of the absence of a president of the republic. . According to sources familiar with the consultations that took place to choose Salameh’s successor during the past few weeks, some of those nominated to assume responsibility tried to obtain guarantees from the components of the political class, led by “Hezbollah”, in order to ensure the acceptance of these parties, to adopt any difficult choices. required, to carry out the necessary financial reforms, and pave the way for obtaining the long-awaited loan from the International Monetary Fund.

However, the intransigence of the “party” and its allies with regard to providing such guarantees led to the failure of these attempts, which led to the position of the highest banker in Lebanon becoming temporarily the share of Deputy Salameh, after he retracted a resignation that he had waved to submit weeks ago, to put pressure on him. in order to select a permanent occupant of that site.

In light of these complex situations, observers of the Lebanese affairs confirm that the task of choosing a new ruler for the Banque du Liban may now seem almost impossible, given that the person to whom that responsibility will be assigned must be able to obtain the support of the various pillars of the governance equation, with its very different positions. , to the point of contradiction.