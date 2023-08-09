Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that a number of terrorists had been killed in an air strike in the Hamrin Mountains, in the northeast of the country, without specifying their number. The command said in a statement: “The army’s aviation was able, with information from the military intelligence, to destroy a den of the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs with a four-wheel drive belonging to them in the Hamrin mountain range.”

In a related context, the intelligence agency of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced yesterday the arrest of 6 wanted persons in Nineveh Governorate, in the north of the country. The agency said in a statement, “The wanted ISIS members are wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.”

She explained that “the terrorists were working within ISIS gangs, as they were receiving sums of money for their work.”

The agency indicated that “the process of arresting the wanted persons was carried out according to accurate intelligence information provided by the families to the intelligence agency personnel.”