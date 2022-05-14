The rossoblù coach spoke on the eve of the match against Sassuolo, aiming for tenth place in the standings. He then also talked about the strategies for next year: “You decide with the club, excellent relationship with Bigon”

Sinisa Mihajlovic before tomorrow’s lunch match against Sassuolo: tenth place is still a possible goal and the future will be seen. “The defeat in Venice? I was upset and told the boys. There have certainly been good and bad things. I don’t want to go into the merits of the referees’ decisions because if we had done our best we would not be here to complain about the referee’s decisions, we have to look at ourselves and learn from mistakes. Now we have two important games left, since we are still in the running for 10th place and by winning tomorrow we could go to -1, plus we could set a record of points since I have been here “. See also Liverpool-Madrid: the planets collide... (Last tango)

Future and young people – Sinisa still has a one year contract with Bologna. “I have learned to look at things day by day. I’m fine in Bologna because I like society and the environment, so I always do my best. Fortunately I have earned, I like to work, I have a passion for what I do and I feel good like that. These days I could stay home in bed to recover and instead I’m here every day because it’s my life. I am happy and happy when I work and I always try to give my best. The future? We decide together beyond the contracts, I am calm and calm, I try to finish the season well then let’s see. I try to finish the season well then let’s see ”. The many young people who ask for so many is another theme. “Young people? I am happy: from my arrival to today, we have fought for only six months not to retreat. We have had quiet championships every year, saving ourselves many days in advance. Thanks to riccardo (Bigon, ed) who chose players, on some I was hesitant but in the end he proved that he was right “. See also Africa Cup of Nations, official: Nigeria summons Osimhen

Leader and Sassuolo – Then, Sinisa touches on the theme of its 4 leaders and the opponent. “Medel? He deserved the renewal on the pitch – continues Mihajlovic -: he is a leader and an important player I’m happy he stayed, hoping that he always plays and plays well, he is a person I can trust, as with Marko, Robby, Lollo ; the more experienced can transfer what I want to the field. Sassuolo? Excellent team: Dionisi continued De Zerbi’s work, from midfield on strong players and they scored a lot of goals even if they took some. They play well, they are dangerous, but we are at 4 points: we won 3-0 in the first leg and then there was no match… ”.

May 14 – 12:48

