Savona – Not in the planned 200 meters, but in the 100 meters. Marcell Jacobs renounces the double distance but will not miss the appointment in Savona, at the Ottolia Memorial on Wednesday 18 May (live broadcast on RaiSport from 17:25 to 19). This is the decision of the Olympic champion after last Saturday’s stop in Nairobi due to the well-known gastrointestinal problems that hit him during the trip to Kenya.

The choice was announced this morning at a press conference by the organizer of the meeting in Savona, Marco Mura: for Jacobs, who returned to training on Thursday with his coach Paolo Camossi, it will be the first outing on 100 meters after the triumph of the Tokyo Olympics with the European record of 9 “80 last August 1st.

All eyes in the world will be on the Ligurian plant, with which the Olympic champion has a special relationship: it is here that twelve months ago he signed the first Italian record of his career, dropping under ten seconds for the first time with 9 “95 and inaugurating the ride that brought him to the glory of Tokyo.

The Fontanassa 100-meter race will see three of the four Italian relay runners who won gold in the 4x100m at the starting blocks: the presence of Fausto Desalu (Fiamme Gialle) and Lorenzo Patta (Fiamme Gialle) has been announced for weeks, the latter taking off right in Savona last season with 10 “13. In the race also the former European record holder Jimmy Vicaut and the promising blues Matteo Melluzzo (Yellow Flames), Chituru Ali (Yellow Flames) and Wanderson Polanco (Atl. Riccardi Milano 1946).

