So much emotion in Piazza della Repubblica in Rome for the funeral of Sinisa Mihajlovic. The ceremony, in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli together with hundreds of reporters, was attended by the delegations of Lazio (followed by the eagle Olimpia) and Bologna in full, in addition to the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, the coach Roberto Mancini and the president of the Coni Giovanni Malagò. Many friends present, including Francesco Totti, Luca Marchegiani, Dario Marcolin, but also the singer Gianni Morandi. The arrival of the coffin was greeted by a long applause from those present.

By Francesco Giovannetti and Luca Pellegrini



02:10