Mustafa Abdul Azim (Dubai)

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airlines, revealed that the airline aims to restart its entire A380 fleet before the end of 2023, in line with the pace of travel demand and a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Kazim explained that Emirates Airlines is currently operating at more than 80% of its operational capacity from peak levels in 2019, by operating its entire fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft, in addition to 83 A380 aircraft, indicating that the carrier’s flights are witnessing during the month of December this year a record Seat occupancy rates are very high, to many destinations around the world, despite the varying occupancy rates between outbound and return flights.

Kazem expected, in press statements, that the airline will continue to record healthy occupancy on board its flights, and this approach will continue until next January, and until February and March 2023, pointing out that the return of operational capacity and the development of more Airbus A380 aircraft will help the carrier obtain a share Important demand from travel markets.

Emirates Airlines continues to gradually accelerate the deployment of its A380 “giant” aircraft to meet the growing demand for air travel. These giant aircraft currently serve 37 destinations in 25 countries, and the number of destinations served will reach 42 in March 2023.

Kazem indicated that the carrier has succeeded in recovering 95% of the number of destinations, equivalent to 143 destinations, and seeks to return the entire network when traffic returns to its previous state in a number of major markets in China, in addition to working to expand in new markets that enjoy a high demand for travel as well. In America and Canada.

He explained that the carrier is working to support the movement of passengers to and from Dubai more, in addition to transit passengers from Dubai and beyond, indicating that about 30 to 40% of the seat capacity occupied by Emirates Airlines at the present time to serve the request to travel to Dubai, pointing to The month of December is considered one of the months that witnesses a strong demand for travel in Dubai, explaining that the demand for travel to Dubai is stronger than pre-pandemic levels, which was usually between 20 and 25%.