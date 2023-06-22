Miguel Angel Lopez prevailed on the sixth day of the return to colombiadisputed this Thursday between Virginia and Apia16 kilometers long, after which the boyacense continues as the leader.

López was calm, supported by his companions in the Team Medellinwho have dedicated themselves to leaving the defense on arrivals on a platter.

Fulminant

The race has been dominated by López and his teammates, in a sample of the cyclist’s potential, which confirms that his level is much higher than the local level.

‘Superman’ López has given his rivals ‘soup and dry’, he has left them nothing and the difference over the second almost guarantees him the title of the competition, which will end on Sunday in La Ceja, Antioquia.

This Thursday, in the last ascent, López did it again, finishing the work of his teammates with a ferocious attack and reaching the mate alone.

It is the sixth victory out of seven possible for the Boyacá cyclist in the Vuelta and he becomes the winningest cyclist in the world in the season with 15 victories.

“The group delivers everything and in the end that encourages me to finish this work. I like people to shout my name. I’m having a good time,” López said.

This Friday, Pereira and Manizalesof 195 kilometers, with arrival in the first category mountain prize.

classifications

Stage

1. Miguel López Team Medellín 3 h 59 min 53 s

2. Wilson Peña Siste credit at 29 s

3. Aldemar Reyes Team Medellín at 43 s

4. Alexander Gil EPM at 38 s

5. Róbinson López Nectar at 43 s

6. Rodrigo Contreras Colombia Power Life at 48 s

General

1. Miguel López Team Medellín 23 h 04 min 51 s

2. Wilson Peña Sistecredit at 3 min 24 s

3. Daniel Mendez EPM at 2 min 34 s

4. Alexander Gil EPM at 4 min 22 s

5. Rodrigo Contreras Colombia Power Life at 4 min 24 s

