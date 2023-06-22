Microsoft expects the “start period” of the new generation of consoles to be set at 2028which therefore could be the year in which they will arrive in stores PS6 and the next Xbox.

This detail emerged in the documents filed by the Redmon giant in court to counter the FTC’s injunction request which aims to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on US soil. From these cards we also learned that the company intends to release many more games from ZeniMax and Bethesda on Nintendo and PlayStation consoles.

Specifically, when speaking of the proposed 10-year agreement for Sony to bring Call of Duty games to PlayStation consoles, Microsoft stated that this term will not expire before the start of the next generation of consoles.

“This term would in any case go beyond the expected start period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028),” Microsoft said. “Therefore, Call of Duty will be released on subsequent PlayStation consoles if one is released during the term of the agreement. The deal would also ensure that Call of Duty console games are offered on PlayStation on a par with Xbox.”

Therefore, according to Microsoft’s estimates, the successors of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will arrive on the market in 2028, about eight years after the start of the current generation. And, looking at the past, all in all we are talking about plausible timing. Among other things, a few months ago the well-known insider Tom Henderson had also suggested the launch of PS6 in 2028, preceded by PS5 Pro over the next year.