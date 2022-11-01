Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana boss throws dark circles at him

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez

Photo:

Javier LizÃ³n. Eph

Miguel Angel Lopez

The Colombian is getting ready for the 2023 season.

The situation of the Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez in the Astana team seems to have changes, after the statements of the general manager, Alexander Vinokurovabout the current situation of the group and the rider.

The Kazakh points out that the team’s season was not good, that they have been in the doldrums for a long time and that what is needed now is an important change.

(The anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)
(James Rodríguez: the reason that would take him to Spain in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar)

See also  Lopez dresses up as 'Magic' Alonso on Phillip Island

Vinokurov pointed out that they have talked a lot with the rider from Boyacá and that in the coming season it should be much better.

‘He’s never won a big race’

“Things will have to change from next year, otherwise we too would have to ask ourselves questions. We have hit rock bottom, now we have to go back up. And rest assured that in December I will say it well to all the boys, ”said the manager to bici.pro

He added: “We have already talked a lot with him. We did it this year precisely on responsibilities. Every year that passes he has more. But the years go by and he has to do something, if there are no young people who arrive ”.

López returned to Astana, after his short tour of Movistar from which he left, after his abandonment without the endorsement of his technicians in the Back to Spain.

“He has never won a big Giro and we have to focus on the next one, especially if he does it from the beginning of the season, so as not to make the same mistakes as this year”, said ‘Vino’.

See also  The nominees for the Golden Boy Award 2022 for the best footballer under 21: who is the favorite to win it

(‘Tino’ Asprilla or ‘The black of Whatsapp? The flashy Halloween costume)
(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)

Sports

