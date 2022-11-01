Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana boss throws dark circles at him

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Miguel Angel Lopez
Javier LizÃ³n. Eph
Miguel Angel Lopez
The Colombian is getting ready for the 2023 season.
November 01, 2022, 09:53 AM
The situation of the Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez in the Astana team seems to have changes, after the statements of the general manager, Alexander Vinokurovabout the current situation of the group and the rider.
The Kazakh points out that the team’s season was not good, that they have been in the doldrums for a long time and that what is needed now is an important change.
Vinokurov pointed out that they have talked a lot with the rider from Boyacá and that in the coming season it should be much better.
‘He’s never won a big race’
“Things will have to change from next year, otherwise we too would have to ask ourselves questions. We have hit rock bottom, now we have to go back up. And rest assured that in December I will say it well to all the boys, ”said the manager to bici.pro
He added: “We have already talked a lot with him. We did it this year precisely on responsibilities. Every year that passes he has more. But the years go by and he has to do something, if there are no young people who arrive ”.
López returned to Astana, after his short tour of Movistar from which he left, after his abandonment without the endorsement of his technicians in the Back to Spain.
“He has never won a big Giro and we have to focus on the next one, especially if he does it from the beginning of the season, so as not to make the same mistakes as this year”, said ‘Vino’.
