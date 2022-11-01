Elon Musk took office in command of Twitter for less than a week, but it is already preparing to take the first steps regarding the reduction of the workforce. A cut that will, however, be softer than what was expected: Tesla’s CEO will not cut 75% of employees as the South African manager himself had reported in a previous meeting with investors, but in all probability “only” 25% of the 7,500 workers. The main focus was on sales people, who in most cases earn a staggering $ 300,000 a year.

The next step to the maxi dismissal operation will be represented by the creation of a new one advice for content moderation: it will be composed of experts from various backgrounds and, according to what reported by Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands today, will have the task of defining a new policy to expand the communication barriers of Twitter without however making the platform a hellish, chaotic and without rules. Musk is also betting on account certification, a system already in place but to date not very effective: his idea is to improve it and make it become paid, for an amount that will be between 15 and 20 dollars per month. Meanwhile, the CEO of Tesla became the protagonist of a social discussion with the NBA champion Lebron James, after the latter said he was worried about the new “non” limitations on the social network of the bird since many people confuse the spread of hatred with freedom of speech.

“The fact remains that, as feared by many, Elon seems to want to play his role as owner of a social network essential for democratic life, not as a balanced manager, if not even as a referee, but by making his voice of polemicist and influencerwith 112 million followers, and now the powers of a master – reads the newspaper – Crediting outlandish theories is not freedom of expression. It’s a distortion of perceptions which makes unfounded theories that should be of only a few sick minds or bad faith become mainstream ”.