Migration | At least 12 died when a boat carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel

Emigration|French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin demands that the European Union “restore the traditional migration relationship” with Britain.

French Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman demanded on Tuesday the conclusion of a migrant agreement between the EU and Britain after 12 migrants died while crossing the English Channel in the worst migrant accident of the current year, reports AFP.

A boat carrying migrants capsized on the northern coast of France on Tuesday. According to the authorities, ten of the dead were women and six were minors. One of the dead women was also pregnant, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

According to the French Coast Guard, more than 50 people were rescued and most of them were taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer for further treatment.

At issue is the most destructive disaster of the current year in the English Channel, which is the world’s busiest shipping lane.

The British power center located in Downing Street also quickly took a stand on the matter, according to which the news from the channel was “truly horrific”.

This year, more than 20,000 people have already crossed the channel from France to Britain.

Darmain also said that Britain’s payments to France to prevent illegal immigration have only covered a third of the total cost.

to Britain migrants who arrived across the English Channel on small boats have strained the relationship between France and Britain in the aftermath of Brexit.

For example, Britain has accused France of not doing enough to stop the migrants.

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron agreed in March of last year on funding of hundreds of millions of euros to prevent illegal crossings of the English Channel.

At that time, Sunak and Macron met in Paris in a meeting, the aim of which was, among other things, to bring closer the relations that had grown apart due to Brexit and to agree on new guidelines for migration issues in the English Channel.