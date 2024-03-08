This Saturday, the 71st edition of Miss World 2024, the oldest beauty pageant, is held in India. Since February 18, more than 100 candidates from around the world have been in Bombay competing for the desired blue crown which will be awarded on March 9.

Among the 120 participating countries, The representative of the United States has stood out by having won the national crown and made it to the final in India. Although it may be known in your country, it is not so well known in other territories. The participants have been in India for several weeks, in various activities, from talent demonstrations to charity events.

Who is Victoria Disorbo, the new face of the United States at Miss World 2024?

Victoria Disorboa recognized model in her nation, stood out from an early age by obtaining the title of Miss Teen Florida. In several public conversations, She has defined herself as a businesswoman with a passion for coffee and canines.. At 25 years old, it is important to mention that he also carries with him an Italian heritage.

The representative of the United States in the Miss World 2024 He has a completed marketing degree. In addition, she is a businesswoman and model, professions that pushed her to be the winner of the contest in her country, and now she will seek to overcome a new challenge. She was born on May 5, 1998 and was born in Florida, United States. His height is suitable to take the crown, as he measures 175 cm.

Victoria Disorbo goes in search of the dream of conquering the world and obtaining the crown. Photo: Instagram Victoria Disorbo

What are the most interesting facts about Victoria Disorbo, Miss United States?

In his youth, he chose to explore literature by writing a children's book called 'Julie's adventure with cystic fibrosis'inspired by the tragic loss of his best friend because of this disease. Unlike some models who focus exclusively on fashion shows and photo shoots, there are others who simultaneously maintain an academic or professional life. An example of this is Victoria Disorbo, who managed to obtain a degree in Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations at Lynn University, located in Boca Raton, Florida.

Quite apart from this, the representative of the United States is passionate about and protective of animals, since it sees them as an essential component of our lives, especially when they are pets in the home. Therefore, she has a small dog that she often prides herself on in her social media posts.

Victoria Disorbo: when was she crowned Miss United States?

After a long career in various beauty pageants, in which she obtained numerous victories, Victoria Disorbo decided to compete in Miss World America. Thus, on October 5, 2023, she was in the final of the contest. That day became one of the most rewarding of his life, as he won the crown representing Tennessee, which allowed him to advance to the international competition to be held in India.

That October 5 was the day the path to Miss World 2024 began for Victoria Disorbo. Photo: Instagram Victoria Disorbo See also Spain moves away from the goal of 190,000 electrified cars in 2023

How to vote for Victoria Disorbo in Miss World 2024?

Those interested in participating in the vote can do so through the application MobStar, official partner of the event, which is available for download on both Android and iOs. To support Victoria Disorbo, you simply need to register in the aforementioned application, search for the representative of the United States and 'like' all her publications. This voting procedure is identical for any of the 120 candidates.