Time to bid on the series Kingdom Hearts on Steam, which can be purchased in its entirety for the price of a single AAA game or 68.99 euros. If you want, you can buy the individual titles with a 31% discount. It is fair to point out that these discounts are equivalent to the launch ones on the platform, which will still be tempting for those who want to recover the work of Square Enix.

Discounts and packages

But now let’s see everything that is offered by the various episodes, also because we are talking about a very complex series, even just in the titles chosen.

Sora is waiting for Kingdom Hearts 4

Let’s start from the discounts:

Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- is sold at €34.49 (-31%)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is sold for €41.39 (-31%)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) is sold at €41.39 (-31%)

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece is the package that includes all the chapters and can be purchased for €68.99 (-31%)

Let’s see now the actual contents of the individual titles.

Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- comprehends:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain Of Memories

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered Cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered Cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue instead includes:

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD: remastered in full HD

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (film)

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –

The actual game is the first one. The second one is a movie, while the third one is a short episode that connects to Kingdom Hearts III. The latter, finally, includes the base game and the Re Mind DLCnamed in the title itself.

Now all you have left is go to Steam and decide what to do. Will you be swept away by the magnetic charm of Goofy and Sora?