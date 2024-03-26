The recent resolution of the United States Supreme Court on the entry into force of the immigration law in Texas, known as SB4, has provoked deep reflection on its complexity and the implications it entails. This ruling has unleashed a series of questions about the coherence and scope of the country's immigration policy, generating chaos and exacerbating the challenges that local authorities in Texas face in its implementation.

