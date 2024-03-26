Tbilisi (dpa)

The Georgian national team qualified for the European Football Championship (Euro 2024), which will be held next summer in Germany, after defeating Greece in the final match of the third stage of the qualifying round, with a score of 2/4 on penalty kicks, after the end of regular and extra time in a goalless draw.

The Georgian national team celebrated its qualification for the European Championship for the first time in its history, as its fans took to the field after the match to celebrate with the players and the French coach, Willy Sagnol.

Georgia qualified for the final after defeating Luxembourg 2-0 in the semi-finals, while Greece defeated Kazakhstan 5-0. With its qualification, the Georgian national team joined the sixth group, alongside Portugal, the 2016 champion, Turkey, and the Czech Republic.