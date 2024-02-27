Increased surveillance at the U.S. southern border has redirected migratory routes toward Mexico. After the dissolution of a recent caravan, some migrants are stranded in Mexican territory. Although the “American dream” is still present, now the “Mexican dream” is gaining strength as an alternative for those looking for a new home. However, the conditions for migration in Mexico are not ideal and the country still faces challenges in providing adequate reception.

