San Sebastián, Spain.- Against all odds, Javier Aguirre will direct a new final of the Copa del Rey after getting the pass today with the Real Mallorca Sports Club at the house of the Royal Society of San Sebastian.

The red-blacks buttoned their shoes well to avoid a setback after 120 minutes of commitment by tying with the blue and whites with the scores of Giovanni González (50') and Mikel Oyarzabal (71').

The first semi-final of His Majesty the King lasted until half time, a period in which Javier Aguirre suffered the most, since Real Sociedad was closer to scoring but could not go beyond a tie.

The first Copa del Rey finalist squad was determined from the penalty spot. Eleven meters separated RCD Mallorca and Real Sociedad de San Sebastián from playing in the championship final.

The local team opened the shootout with Mikel Oyarzabal, the only player to miss his shot by betting on his right, but the goalkeeper, Dominik Greif, guessed the direction of the ball and managed to block it safely.

Real Club Deportivo Mallorca did not waste the opportunity to be in the lead and with the sublime definition of its shooters: Vedat Muriqi, Manuel Morlanes, Omar Mascarell, Nemanja Radonjic and Sergi Darder got the ticket to the Grand Final of the tournament. 1-1 official and 5-4 on penalties.

Javier Aguirre led RCD Mallorca to their first Copa del Rey final in twenty-one years. The 'Vasco' will play their second final after being runners-up with Osasuna when they lost in the final of the 2005-06 season against Real Betis Balompié.

