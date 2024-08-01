An unregistered plane from Mexico was detained in Port Isabel, Texas, a town near South Padre Island, with eight undocumented migrants on board.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the aircraft was located flying suspiciously around Kingsville, about 130 kilometers from the border with Mexico.

“The DPS Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) intercepted an aircraft with several undocumented individuals on board near Port Isabel.

“DPS pilots noticed suspicious activity with an aircraft around Kingsville and then intercepted it as it landed near Port Isabel,” the agency said.

Eight illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador were discovered on board the aircraft.

The case, DPS said, is now under investigation.