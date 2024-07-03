Marco d’Amore to direct a sequel to Gomorrah that will tell the story of Don Pietro Savastano’s rise to power

Marco D’Amore will direct a prequel to Gomorrah ten years after the debut of the original series. The announcement was given directly by Skywho confirmed the script Leonardo Fasoli And Magdalene Ravagli. The new series, whose launch date is not yet known, will tell the story of the rise to the role of boss of Peter Savastanowhich will still be played by Lucky Cerlino. Marco D’Amore He has already directed some episodes of the fourth and fifth season (2019-2021) of the original series and the film The Immortal in 2019, where he once again played the role of Cyrus DiMarzio.

Last year Marco D’Amore had denied his return to the world of Gomorrahat least as an actor: “I don’t know anything about it, I learned it like you from social media. As far as I’m concerned, my (fantastic) experience on Gomorrah ended in November 2021, the day after the first episode of the fifth season aired. I participated by giving my all, in eight years of work, first as an actor and then as a director and artistic director, until together we completed our journey”.