As we reported to you yesterday, Bungie – the team that created Destiny and is currently working on Marathon – has laid off hundreds of employeesmoved several workers to other teams at SIE and created a small new team within PlayStation Studios. This was a sad announcement, and one that will likely have long-term consequences.

One of these, according to Jeff Grubb – well-known journalist and leaker – is the fact that Bungie is basically going to become like any of the PlayStation Studios teams and will be under the control of SIE chief, Hermen Hulst.