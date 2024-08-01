Bungie has been laying off a lot of employees recently and now a new rumor claims that this is just the first step in the company losing its independence to be run by Sony.
As we reported to you yesterday, Bungie – the team that created Destiny and is currently working on Marathon – has laid off hundreds of employeesmoved several workers to other teams at SIE and created a small new team within PlayStation Studios. This was a sad announcement, and one that will likely have long-term consequences.
One of these, according to Jeff Grubb – well-known journalist and leaker – is the fact that Bungie is basically going to become like any of the PlayStation Studios teams and will be under the control of SIE chief, Hermen Hulst.
Grubb’s Comments on Bungie Situation
The journalist’s words were shared via Twitter. As you can see below, in a series of tweets Grubb said that “Hermen Hulst runs Bungie now. Also, they tried to limit the impact by sending a lot of people from Bungie to SIE instead of just laying them off. I would have thought the layoff number would have been closer to 350.”
“I say everything I know, which is obviously not everything: over time, Bungie will lose its autonomy and it will become like every other PlayStation Worldwide Studio team under SIE and under Hermen Hulst. And by “over time,” I just mean the process is starting now. But it’s actually happening.”
Grubb’s words they seem quite decisive and definitivebut it should be noted that the journalist tends to merge rumors and character considerations from time to time making it unclear where one ends and the other begins. It is certainly not positive that Bungie management is struggling to manage the team and finds itself forced to fire as many people as possible and it is not unthinkable that SIE wants to have more control over the company.
We’ll see how things go. In the meantime, many current and former employees have attacked Bungie for the layoffs.
#Bungie #falling #hands #Hermen #Hulst #Sony #losing #independence #rumor
Leave a Reply