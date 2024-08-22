Mexico City.– With 41 days to go until the end of his six-year term, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador published the agreement establishing the bases for the transition of the Federal Public Administration due to the change of Government.

According to the document, published this afternoon in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the rules seek to ensure that public servants in office and those appointed by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum implement the coordination mechanisms necessary for an orderly and transparent transition.

The publication states that the change of Government will be governed by the principles of discipline, legality, objectivity, professionalism, honesty, loyalty, impartiality, integrity, accountability, effectiveness and efficiency. It proposes the creation of a Transition Coordination Board, designed as a collegiate body, made up of outgoing and incoming officials, which will be installed by the current Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, and the future head of that department, Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

“Within a period of no more than five business days from the date this agreement comes into force, the coordination table for the transition will be set up at the Ministry of the Interior, and the following day, the corresponding tables for each department or entity,” it states, referring to the next August 28th as the maximum deadline.

Among its functions will be to coordinate activities for the exchange of information between entities of the Federal Public Administration, facilitate communication mechanisms between the acting Government and the incoming one, as well as adopt agreements for an orderly, responsible and efficient transition. Additionally, specific coordination tables will be set up in each of the dependencies of the public entities, which will be made up of their heads, as well as undersecretaries, administration and finance units and legal areas. Those who have been designated by the president-elect and her work team will also participate in these spaces. The coordination tables will meet as many times as necessary to meet the established objectives and minutes will be drawn up. The work groups will establish the strategies, criteria and activities that they deem necessary to achieve an efficient transition. The information and documentation requested by the future officials must be presented in the form and terms agreed upon in the coordination tables of each dependency or public entity. The presidential agreement specifies that the information will be provided in an enunciative, but not limiting manner, when it concerns human, financial, material, computer resources, audits, transparency, projects in development, jurisdictional controversies, high impact, current contracts and matters of urgent attention. The documents delivered within the framework of the transition tables will be independent of the administrative record of delivery, receipt of the government management report that will have to be presented, in accordance with what is established in the current regulations.

According to the document, officials are required to provide all information and documentation requested and must also assist in the coordination committees in the manner and within the timeframes determined by them.

“Those involved in the transition process must observe the applicable provisions regarding transparency, access to public information and protection of personal data, as well as administrative responsibility and accountability,” it adds. The agreement states that the expenses generated due to the transition will be covered by the budget authorized for each department in 2024, so there will be no additional resources for these purposes.