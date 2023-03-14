Migrants: EU, Wagner ancillary theme; work on real causes

“Wagner or not Wagner, this is an accessory factor, the root cause of migration is that people move to have a better life, to escape war and persecution. We have to work both with the countries of origin and with transit ones”. This was stated by the vice president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, in response to a question on the potential involvement of the Russian Wagner militia in the increase in migratory flows across the Mediterranean. “I don’t think we need much to waste time on ancillary reasons to the root causes” of migration “, added Schinas, minimizing the impact of factors such as the presence of the Wagner group in the countries of origin.

Migrants: Ferrandino (Az-Iv), Crosetto alarm is serious

“The role of the Wagner brigade in the management of the landings, hypothesized by Minister Crosetto mocked by Salvini only a year ago, and today by many members of the left, is not a joke but a serious alarm”. Thus the MEP (Az-IV) Giosi Ferrandino. “Giorgia Meloni – he adds – is obviously not up to tackling such a significant problem as that of immigration – continues the exponent of the third pole – Europe’s decisive intervention is needed more than ever. Now that it has lost all its slogans, the right should do everything possible to convince the EU”.

