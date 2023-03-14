Inflation | The rate of price increase accelerated in Finland

The acceleration of the rate of price increase in February was due, among other things, to the rise in interest rates on mortgages and the price of district heating.

in Finland inflation was 8.8 percent in February, according to the consumer price index produced by Statistics Finland.

In January, the increase in consumer prices, or inflation, was 8.4 percent.

Compared to a year ago, prices were raised the most in February by the rise in the price of electricity and interest rates. According to Statistics Finland, the acceleration in the rate of price increase was due, among other things, to the increase in the average interest rate on mortgages and the price of district heating.

Instead, the downward pressure on prices came from the cheaper prescription drugs and single-family houses.

The monthly change in consumer prices was 0.8 percent, and it was due to, among other things, the increase in the average interest rate on mortgages.

The inflation corresponding to the harmonized consumer price index used by Eurostat was 7.9 percent in Finland in February. According to preliminary data, inflation in the euro area was 8.5 percent in February and 8.6 percent in January.

This method of statistics does not include, for example, owner-occupied housing or interest on consumer and other loans.